Stephen Appiah is the best Black Stars captain ever - Langabel

Ghana qualify for 2022 World Cup
Ghana beat Chile on penalties to claim 3rd spot in 2022 Kirin Cup
Stephen Appiah becomes first Black Stars captain to qualify for World Cup
Former Black Stars chief drummer, Joseph Langabel has waded into the greatest Ghana captain debate, naming Stephen Appiah as his all-time best.
Langabel worked with the Black Stars and met several captains but holds the view that Stephen Appiah's leadership qualities were second to none.
According to the drummer, leading Black Stars as a captain without any rift with his deputies despite the history associated with the captaincy makes Stephen Appiah exceptional.
“In past years we have had issues with captaincy in the team, though there were generations over the period.”
“But for me all those I worked with when I got close to the team, I can confidently say Stephen Appiah was truly born a leader to lead our black Stars.”
“He was a unifier and all his colleagues can attend to that back then so for me he will continue to be my best ever captain of the Black Stars," Langabel told Untoldstories TV GH.
- Kirin Cup: Boost for Ghana as Baba Rahman recovers from illness ahead of Chile clash
- Profile of Manaf Nurudeen: Ghana’s sensational goalkeeper
- CBS predicts three draws for Ghana in group stage in 2022 World Cup
- FIFA to clear Tariq Lamptey, Eddie Nketiah to play for Ghana by next week – Reports
- Patrick Pfeiffer and Stephan Ambrosius inclusion would toughen Black Stars defence – Kwakye Ofosu
- Read all related articles