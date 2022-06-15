Stephen Appiah is the best Black Stars captain ever - Langabel

Former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah

Former Black Stars chief drummer, Joseph Langabel has waded into the greatest Ghana captain debate, naming Stephen Appiah as his all-time best.



Langabel worked with the Black Stars and met several captains but holds the view that Stephen Appiah's leadership qualities were second to none.

According to the drummer, leading Black Stars as a captain without any rift with his deputies despite the history associated with the captaincy makes Stephen Appiah exceptional.



“In past years we have had issues with captaincy in the team, though there were generations over the period.”



“But for me all those I worked with when I got close to the team, I can confidently say Stephen Appiah was truly born a leader to lead our black Stars.”



“He was a unifier and all his colleagues can attend to that back then so for me he will continue to be my best ever captain of the Black Stars," Langabel told Untoldstories TV GH.