Stephen Appiah named among top African stars for talent hunt and mentoring programme in Nigeria

Former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah

Former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah is among the top African stars invited to Nigeria for the 2nd edition of the African Children’s Talent Discovery Foundation’s (ACTDF) talent hunt and mentoring programme scheduled for Bauchi from June 26 to 27, 2021.

Other stars invited include Nigerian internationals Jay-Jay Okocha and Nwankwo Kanu, Daniel Amokachi, Austin Eguavoen, and El Hadji Diouf of Senegal.



The programme dubbed Engr. Noah Dallaji Legacy Project will see talents between ages 16 and 18 years who would be discovered and mentored by big names in Africa’s soccer history.

The Chairman of the foundation, Engr. Noah Dallaji said, “It is important to develop the natural talent of youths in order to maximize opportunities for a purposeful life."



“Every man has something in him that can be activated and be useful in life. So you must try and discover why you came into this world and begin to be useful not only to ourselves but for the greater good of society," he added.