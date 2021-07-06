Stephen Appiah's leadership qualities were a gift from God – Andre Ayew

Andre Dede Ayew has eulogized Stephen Appiah’s reign as captain of the Ghana national team, Black Stars.

The former Swansea City ace, who is currently the captain of the Black Stars made his debut for Ghana at the time the former Juventus star was the leader of the team.



Ayew, who emerged as the Footballer of the Year at the 3rd edition of the Ghana Football Awards in an interview described Appiah's leadership qualities as a gift from God.



He lauded his charisma and the love he earned from Ghanaians as the qualities that allowed him to effectively play his role as captain.



“I think he is someone who had the charisma, the love of Ghana and was also marvelous on the field. This allowed him to control everything that was happening in the squad”.



“The first time I came into the Black Stars he was the leader and I really watched him and took a lot from him because he had that thing [leadership qualities] he did not learn, it’s a gift by God. That’s why he was able to achieve all that he achieved” he said.



Stephen Appiah led Ghana to her maiden world cup in 2006 in Germany and also featured in the 2010 tournament in South Africa.