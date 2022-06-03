0
Stephen Appiah’s name is helping a lot of Ghanaians in Turkey - Joseph Attamah Larweh

58537731.295 Stephen Appiah, former Black Stars captain

Fri, 3 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Kayserispor midfielder Joseph Attamah Larweh has revealed Stephen Appiah’s name continues to open doors for Ghanaians in Turkey.

The former Black Stars captain had stints with Fenerbahçe between 2005 to 2008 before departing for Bologna in Italy.

Appiah became a household name in Turkey following his exploits with the Fenerbahçe at the time.

Speaking to Angel TV monitored by Footballghana.com, Attamah Larweh disclosed the former Ghana captain is still the most popular Ghanaian player in Turkey, adding his name continue to help a lot of Ghanaians in the European country.

“Stephen Appiah is the most popular Ghanaian player in Turkey. His name continues to reign in the country because of what he did with Fenerbahçe. Appiah’s name is helping a lot of Ghanaians in Turkey, the moment you voice out your nationality as a Ghanaian, they start liking you”

Attamah Larweh currently plies his trade for Kayserispor in the Turkish top-flight.

The Black Stars versatile player helped his outfit to lift the 2021/22 Turkish Cup.

Source: footballghana.com
