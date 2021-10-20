0
Stephen Appiah's son Rodney Appiah trains with Great Olympics ahead of 2021-22 football season

Rodney Appiah Adfs Rodney Appiah in the middle with some teammates

Wed, 20 Oct 2021

Rodney Appiah, the son of legendary Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah has started preseason training with Great Olympics ahead of the start of the 2021-22 Ghana Premier League.

The youngster who was promoted to the senior team last season is hoping to break into the first-team squad.

He made his debut in the Ghana Premier League last season against Liberty Professionals at the Accra Sports Stadium on matchday 22 which his side won 2-0.

Rodney was signed by Great Olympics from the second-division outfit KingStep FC in the second transfer window after impressing on trails.

