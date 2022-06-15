Stephen Appiah should be part of Black Stars coaching staff - Adebayor tells GFA

Former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah

Africa football Emmanuel Adebayor has urged the Ghana Football Association to add legendary Stephen Appiah to the Black Stars backroom staff for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



The Black Stars are currently preparing for the Mundial in Qatar and participated in the just-ended Kirin Cup where they picked a bronze medal after beating Chile in the 3rd place play-off.

Speaking about the preparations of the Black Stars ahead of the World Cup, Adebayor urged the GFA to add Stephen Appiah who captained the team to its first Mundial to the backroom staff of Otto Addo.



“We have Stephen Appiah here, we have old players that have been part of the World Cup. We just have to be candid with the FA to join hands with the old players because at the end of the day they have been through that tunnel already and they know what is inside."



"So they can share their experience with the young players, they can share their experience with those who have never been to the World Cup," Emmanuel Adebayor said as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.com.



The Black Stars will begin their World Cup campaign on November 24, against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal before taking on South Korea and Uruguay.