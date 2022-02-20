Stephen Appiah shows massive love to Muntari as Hearts of Oak share spoils with Asante Kotoko

Stephen Appiah at the stadium to support Muntari

Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah was in attendance to support Hearts of Oak against Asante Kotoko in the Super Clash encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Appiah — who starred for the Phobians during his formative years — was spotted at the stadium wearing the new Umbro jersey of his former club with Sulley Muntari’s name boldly at the back.



The former Juventus ace is one of many dignitaries who throng the nation’s Wembley to watch the crunch showdown between the two bitterest adversaries.



However, the game did not produce a winner as both teams failed to bury the plethora of opportunities that came to their paths.



Asante Kotoko maintain their position at the summit of the log with 37 points from 17 games.

Hearts of Oak meanwhile are sitting 8th with 25 points.



The second round of the campaign is set to resume next week.



