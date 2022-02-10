Stephen Appiah to serve on new Black Stars management committee

Former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah

Former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah has been appointed a member of the newly-constituted management committee of the Black Stars.



The Ghana Football Association named the newly-constituted management committee of the Black Stars on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.



Appiah will serve as a member of the committee who are responsible for the handling of all off-field issues related to the Black Stars.



The former Juventus player was named alongside Bayern Munich legend Samuel Osei Kuffour as members of the newly-constituted Black Stars management committee.

In a statement released following their appointment, the GFA said, “the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has appointed vice-president Mark Addo as chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee,” the Ghana Football Association has announced on their official website.



“Other members of the committee include Kwasi Agyemang – vice-chairman, Samuel Osei Kuffour, Kwame Ofosu Bamfo, Colonel Kwadwo Damoah (Rtd.) and Alhaji Karim Grusah.



"Following the emergency meeting, the Ministry, in accordance with his mandate asked the Ghana Football Association to reconstitute the Black Stars Management Committee," the statement said.



“The Management Committee has ultimate responsibility of directing the activities of the team, ensuring it is well run and delivering the outcomes, monitoring the activities of the technical team, the medical team and the playing body to ensure they are keeping with the founding principles, objectives and values of the team.”



The erstwhile Black Stars management committee was dissolved following Ghana’s poor performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.