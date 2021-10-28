Stephen Appiah visits the legendary Abedi Pele

Both Stephen Appiah and Abedi Pele captained the Black Stars

Former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah took time off his busy schedule to pay a visit to the legendary Abedi Pele.

The two former Ghana captains spent time together as they reminisce their illustrious playing careers.



Appiah and Abedi Pele are both revered in Ghana for their immense contribution to the Black Stars during their playing days.



Abedi Pele was part of Ghana's team that won the country's last Africa Cup of Nation title in 1982, while Appiah is the first Black Stars captain to qualify the four times African champions to the World Cup.



Both players captained the senior national team at different times in their careers.

Abedi Pele is also respected across the continent, having won the continent's player of the year three times.



In France, he is regarded as a cult hero by the fans of giants Olympique Marseille, having helped them win the UEFA Champions League in 1993.



Meanwhile, Appiah is a toast of fans in Turkey following the legacy he left at Fenerbache and was also a favourite of Italian giants Juventus.