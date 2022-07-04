Stephen Appiah was like a big brother to me during my time with Black Stars – Samuel Inkoom

Samuel Inkoom

Hearts of Oak defender, Samuel Inkoom has disclosed that former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah played the role of a big brother for him during his time with the national team.

Between 2008 and 2015, the experienced defender was a key member of the Black Stars and represented his country not only at AFCON tournaments but at the world cup as well.



Opening up on his time with the Black Stars in an interview with Atinka TV today, Samuel Inkoom said he had a good time.



According to him, although he had a very good relationship with every player, he was very close to former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah who was more like a big brother.



“My time in the Black Stars was great. I had luck with everyone. I was always getting good advise from all the senior players because of my hard work and humbleness but Stephen Appiah took me as a younger brother and l was mostly with him,” Samuel Inkoom said.



Now playing in Ghana after returning from abroad, Samuel Inkoom has managed to win the MTN FA Cup title with Hearts of Oak.

He looks set to play in the CAF Confederation Cup with the Phobians next season.



Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below











