Stephen Appiah was ready to sit on the bench for us to win at 2010 World Cup - Kevin-Prince Boateng

Black Stars forward, Kevin-Prince Boateng has revealed the defining factor ford Ghana at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.



Ghana became a beacon of hope for African football in the history of the FIFA World Cup after joining the likes of Cameroon and Senegal who both played at the quarter-finals of the Mundial.



Speaking in Twitter Space about Ghana’s biggest achievement in the World Cup, Kevin-Prince Boateng who was an integral part of the 2010 squad attributed the success of the team to the selfless attitude of the senior players.

He stated that the decision of Stephen Appiah who was the captain of the team at the time to take the back seat for the young boys to play was one of the things that helped unified them to perform.



“In 2014, our squad was must stronger but in 2010, we were a team and we played as a team. People accepted to be on the bench and big players like Stephen Appiah who knew that it was time for the younger players to play accepted the decision and supported them.



He added that the senior players sacrificed their personal gains so that the team could achieve the collective goal of excelling in the tournament and making Ghanaians proud.



“They were there supporting us even though they were not playing regularly and that’s what the current Black Stars needed but they don’t have the spirit and togetherness, “Kevin-Prince Boateng said in an interview on a Twitter space.