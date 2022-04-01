0
Stephen Appian plays tennis with assistant Black Stars coach George Boateng

Fri, 1 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah spent time with interim assistant Black Stars coach George Boateng, playing tennis with him in Accra.

The duo met at the Labadi beach hotel to talk through the game against Nigeria as well as unwind after the exertion of the week.

George Boateng was part of the technical team that qualified Ghana to the World Cup in Qatar after urging Nigeria in the playoff.

The Black Stars held the Super Eagles to a goalless draw in Kumasi before traveling to Abuja to secure a 1-1 draw and progress via the away goal rule.

Meanwhile, Stephen Appiah is the first Black Stars captain to send Ghana to the World Cup, after playing a pivotal role in the country's journey to Germany 2006.

George Boateng was born in Ghana but started his football career in the Netherlands, a country he eventually represented at senior level.

These days he works as a youth team coach for English Premier League side Aston Villa.

It is yet to be known if he will still be in the role of assistant Black Stars at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana will find their group opponents later on Friday, April 1st, 2022 in the draw to be held in Doha.

