Stephen Ntim rallies support for Black Stars

Stephen Ayesu Ntim, National Chairman hopeful of the governing New Patriotic Party

National Chairman hopeful of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) Stephen Ayesu Ntim has rallied support for the senior national soccer team, Black Stars as they play against the Super Eagles of Nigeria tonight, Friday, March 25, 2022 in the 2022 World Cup playoff in Kumasi.

The Black Stars will play against Super Eagles in two matches, first in Kumasi and the second leg in Abuja on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, as they fight for a place in the FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar.



In a Facebook post, the former National First Vice Chairman of the NPP urged Ghanaians to “show our unflinching support for the team. History is on our side when it comes to matches played against Nigeria."

“Wherever we find ourselves, let us show our support for the team. The Black Star does not only represent the Hope of Africa but an emblem of unity for us as a people.”



Mr Ntim urged the public to troop to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to cheer the team on to beat Nigeria.