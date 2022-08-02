Stephen Oduro details Kenpong, Herbert Mensah's role in his move to Asante Kotoko

Legendary Asante Kotoko midfielder Stephen Oduro has recounted the rather interesting story of how he joined the Porcupine Warriors instead of their regional rival Ashantigold.

Tico Tico as he was known in his heydays told Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV that his move to Kotoko was a difficult one to pull off as he already had an agreement with Goldfields(Ashantigold).



He narrated that the final move by Asante Kotoko which made him commit to the club was when then Chief Executive Officer, Herbert Mensah and two members of the management committee including Kennedy Agyapong (Kenpong) paid him and his father a visit.



He explained that during the visit, he was offered some incentives by Herbert Mensah, Kenpong, and the other Kotoko official.



Stephen Oduro recounts that by the end of that conversation, he was firm in his mind that Asante Kotoko was his next destination after Real Tamale United.



Oduro said that however there was one thing holding back the deal. He had already agreed on a deal with AshantiGold and even received payment from them.

He received assurance from Herbert Mensah however that Kotoko were going to handle the issue to allow him play for the club.



“We were home one day when a fleet of Porsche cars came our place. Kenpong was one of them. They came to talk to me to convince me to join Asante Kotoko. My father was huge fan of Kotoko so he wanted me to move. My father welcomed them and they told him that they want me to move to Asante Kotoko.



“I told Herbert Mensah that I had received some payment from Ashgold and he assured me that he was going to handle it. So we spoke a lot and eventually I signed for Kotoko. When I told Ashgold (Goldfields) that I had signed for Kotoko it generated some issues. Goldfields gave me 50 million (GHC5000) and Kotoko gave me 15 million (GHC1500) but my father insisted that I go to Kotoko. Goldfields promised to pay GHC100 but Kotoko offered GHC50.



Herbert Mensah sent some officials who went with me to withdraw the money. When I told the Ashgold management, they rejected. I signed a deal with Kotoko and when the issue got to the FA, they accused me of double registration so I was banned for one year. Herbert Mensah assured me that the club would take care of me during the period so I shouldn’t join any club”, he said.



Stephen Oduro spent over sixteen years at Kotoko, winning multiple Ghana Premier League and FA Cup titles.

He is a cult hero who is highly respected by fans of the club.



Kenpong who is the owner of Kenpong Football Academy is said to be the youngest board member in the history of the club.



