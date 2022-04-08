Stephen Oduro names his dream Asante Kotoko XI

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder, Stephen Oduro

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder, Stephen Oduro has surprisingly left himself out of his dream for the club.



Having played with some of the great players the Ghana Premier League has seen in the last two decades, Stephen Oduro was asked to name his all-time Asante Kotoko eleven in an interview with Revolt GH and he left himself out of the squad.



Not only did he leave himself out of the best eleven, he also left out Emmanuel Osei Kuffour who is viewed by many as the best midfielder to have played in the Ghana Premier League.

Stephen Oduro rather went for a midfield trio of Joe Sam, Godwin Ablordey, and Nana Arhin Duah while putting himself and Yusif Chibsah on the bench.



His best eleven players are; Osei Boateng (GK), Aziz Ansah, Godfred Yeboah, Daniel Acquah, Joe Hendricks, Joe Sam, Godwin Ablordey, Nana Arhin Duah, Michael Osei, Adu-Poku, Charles Taylor,"



Among the substitutes are "George Owu (GK), Cash Bora, Stephen Oduro, Edmund Owusu-Ansah, Yusif Chibsah, Shilla Alhassan, and Amed Toure."



Stephen Oduro's sixteen-year stint with Kotoko makes him one of the longest-serving players of the club. He is considered by some followers of the league as the greatest midfielder to have ever played in the local scene since 2000.



Popularly known as Tico Tico, the midfielder joined the Porcupine Warriors from Real Tamale United and was instrumental in the team that broke Asante Kotoko's ten-year trophy drought after winning the league in 2003 under coach Abdul Razak.