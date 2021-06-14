Sterling, Wijnaldun and premiership stars rock Day 3 of Euros 2020

Raheem Sterling

Sterling repaid England manager Gareth Southgate's faith in him, sliding in the winner after 57 minutes following a perfect pass from man-of-the-match Kelvin Philips.

Denzel Dumfries' late header rescued three points for the Netherlands in their Euro 2020 opener with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Ukraine in Amsterdam.



The Netherlands had held a comfortable two-goal lead through strikes from Georginio Wijnaldum and Wout Weghorst within six minutes of one another shortly after half-time, in a chance-laden game at the Johan Cruyff Arena.



But Ukraine, who had impressed early on before fading badly, sprang back into the game through an Andriy Yarmolenko stunner 15 minutes from time, before shocking their hosts as Roman Yaremchuk headed home Ruslan Malinovskyi's free-kick four minutes later.



That looked like getting Frank De Boer's tournament off to a disappointing start less than a year into an uncomfortable reign as Netherlands boss, before Dumfries - who should have scored twice in the first half - headed home Nathan Ake's cross to spare the blushes of both his country and manager.



Earlier Substitutes Marko Arnautovic and Michael Gregoritsch earned Austria their first-ever victory at a European Championship as Franco Foda's side edged past tournament debutants North Macedonia in their Group C opener.

Gregoritsch met captain David Alaba's sublime cross with 12 minutes remaining to end North Macedonia's resistance, before Arnautovic put the result beyond doubt after rounding goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski.



Veteran Macedonian striker Goran Pandev looked to have earned a memorable point for Euro 2020's lowest-ranked side on his 120th appearance, 20 years on from his international debut.



The 37-year-old Genoa forward, part of Jose Mourinho's treble-winning Inter Milan side of 2009-10, pounced on a defensive mix-up and slotted in to an open goal after 28 minutes to cancel out out Stefan Lainer's strike.



Borussia Monchengladbach right-back Lainer had produced a fine finish to give an uninspiring Austria the lead 10 minutes earlier, leaping to volley in Marcel Sabitzer's excellent pass.



