Sterling on 'incredible achievement' of joining Premier League 100 club

Raheem Sterling

In an exclusive chat with Sky Sports' Patrick Davison, Raheem Sterling reflects on joining the Premier League's 100 club, how he wants to achieve more and his career so far.

The Manchester City forward became the 32nd player to score a century of Premier League goals with a penalty during a 1-0 victory against Wolves last weekend and is the eighth youngest to reach the milestone at the age of 27.



Sterling says he is proud of his achievement, but continues to target more - as he has done so throughout his successful career.



He told Davison ahead of Man City's trip to Newcastle on Super Sunday: "It's been incredible. I said growing up, all I ever wanted to do was be a professional football player.



"You make your debut against Wigan and that's your target, from there it's onto the next one like scoring your first goal. After that, there's always more to achieve.



"Getting into the 100 club, I think it's an incredible achievement but at 27, there's still a lot of things to achieve.



"I'm really grateful. As a young child, you never know if you're going to make it or not. One of my biggest dreams was to be a football player and to say I've made my debut and I'm actually doing alright, I'm really proud of myself and I'm hungry to keep getting better.

"I'm always looking for the next thing. That's how I've always been since I was younger, I always set myself targets and once you've met them, you need to move onto the next thing. That's all we can do, what's in front of us and how can we achieve the next.



"My [career] highlights are definitely winning my first Premier League title. That was a huge moment in my life and career. There are dreams and then there's reality so it was really good to get my hands on the trophy.



"I'm looking forward to what the next couple of years can bring. I need to make sure I maintain that level. I've reached 100 now and that's all well and good, but I want to keep chipping away and keep doing more and winning."



With more to come from the Man City forward, what's the next target for Sterling?



"Get as close to 200 as possible! I've got to score at least 18 to 20 goals a season and keep chipping away. If you can get double digits for multiple seasons, you've got a chance of winning it."