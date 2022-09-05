Steve Bruce 'absolutely delighted' for Thomas-Asante after scoring debut goal

Brandon Thomas-Asante is joined by teammates to celebrate his goal

West Bromwich Albion manager Steve Bruce has lauded English-born Ghanaian striker Brandon Thomas-Asante after scoring in their 1-1 draw with Burnley in the Championship on Friday.

The 23-year-old climbed off the bench to scramble in a 98th-minute equaliser to seal a point for his side.



Thomas-Asante joined West Brom from Salford City on a three-year deal and arrived in a rich vein of form, having netted five goals in seven appearances so far this season.



'It’s great for the kid Brandon Thomas-Asante. He’ll make all the headlines and that’s the pleasing thing," Bruce said as quoted by the club's official website.



"I haven’t seen it many times before in football but when he walked back into the dressing room everyone stood up and gave him a round of applause.

He added, "I’m absolutely delighted for him. We think he deserves his opportunity and you can’t question his enthusiasm. He came on and got the equaliser. It’s great for him."



"It was a great ball from Swifty. It’s come off their defender and he’s managed to get something on it which has got us something from the game, which we fully deserved in my opinion.



"He did really well because when he struck the ball I think he might have even been falling backwards. It’s a great finish and we’re all really happy for him."