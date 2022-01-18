Still waiting - Kevin-Prince Boateng taunts Ghana ahead of Comoros game

Frankfurt forward Kevin-Prince Boateng

Kevin-Prince Boateng banned from Black Stars

Kevin-Prince Boateng joins Frankfurt



Ghana face Comoros in final Group C game



As the Black Stars woes in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations continue, former forward Kevin-Prince Boateng seems to be revelling in the misfortune with social posts taunting the Black Stars.



The Eintracht Frankfurt forward has been poking fun at the team since the defeat to Morocco in the opening game of the tournament.



Ahead of the Black Stars’ crucial encounter with Comoros, Kevin-Prince Boateng who has struggled in the Bundesliga this season has sent another tweet in which he sought to mock Ghanaians and the Black Stars.

In a tweet on Tuesday, January 18, 2021, Kevin-Prince said “Good morning #stillwaiting”.



It will be recalled that Kevin-Prince was indefinitely suspended by management of the team following his alleged role in the 2014 World Cup debacle.



The Black Stars are in a must win game against Comoros who have lost their opening two matches.



Comoros suffered defeats at the hands of Gabon and Morocco and languishing at the bottom of Group C with no point to their credit.



The Black Stars on the other hand have drawn one and lost one of their first two matches of the tournament.

Ghana find itself in an extremely difficult situation with a comfortable win being the guarantee for qualification to the next round of the competition.



The game which is set for 7:00pm, will be live on GhanaWeb with the build-up starting at 6:00pm.



GhanaWeb’s coverage of the AFCON is brought to you by Kenpong Football Academy, Ice Gold Mineral Water and The Cosmopolitan.



