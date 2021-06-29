Stonebwoy reacts to Hearts of Oak’s victory over Kotoko

Daniel Barnieh Afriyie scored the only goal between Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy has finally revealed the Ghana Premier League team he supports.

The award-winning dancehall artist took to his Twitter Page to confess his love for the Phobians following the 1-0 victory over rivals Asante Kotoko on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Accra Sports Stadium.



According to him, he was hesitant to publicize the identity of his club for obvious reasons, but they won the game in the end.



He also used the chance to discuss how the Ghana Premier League's spirit is gradually returning.



According to what he said, he is a supporter of Accra-based team Hearts of Oak, and the tweet came hours after the club overcame their arch-rivals in a tense match.

“I’m so happy to see the High Spirit Coming Back in Full Effect... GPL! Honestly, I was skeptical about declaring my team for obvious reasons but we Won..” he tweeted.



