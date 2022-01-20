Stop attacking the Black Stars – Alhaji Jawula on AFCON 2021 exit

Former President of GFA, Alhaji M.N.D Jawula

Former President of the Ghana Football Association, GFA Alhaji M.N.D Jawula has called on Ghanaians to sympathise with the Black Stars and refrain from attacks on them after they failed to win a single game in the ongoing AFCON in Cameroon.

Many have criticised the Black Stars for their abysmal performance, securing only a point from 3 group games before exiting.



Alhaji Jawula reiterated the complaints made by Black Stars Coach Milovan Rajevac that he did not have enough time for preparations towards the tournament.

He told GBC’s Nathaniel Nartey that the team, which had 17 debutants is very youthful and has potential for the future.



On the Black Stars qualification for the World Cup in Qatar, Alhaji Jawula asked Coach Milo to come clear on his strategy to ensure the Black Stars qualify for the tournament to be held in June this year.