'Stop calling my phone' - Kurt Okraku warns persons implicated in betting scandal

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku has sent a strong warning to clubs implicated in the match-fixing and betting scandal to stop calling his phone.



An alleged match-fixing scandal rocked the final matchday of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League as Ashanti Gold suspiciously defeated Inter Allies 7-2 with an Inter Allies player scoring two deliberate own goals.



Moments after highlights of the match went viral on social media, the GFA announced that it has opened investigations into the matter.

So far, players from both Inter Allies and Ashanti Gold as well as other members of the club have been invited to aid in investigation whiles some media men who alleged that they got a hint about the betting allegation have also been invited to face the probe panel.



However, speaking at the maiden launch of the Division One League Super Cup, the GFA President unequivocally advised people implicated in the scandal to stop calling him.



“If you are here and you know you played a part, just be ready, don’t call me.



“Those who are calling my phone regarding betting must stop. You didn’t call me when you wanted to play a role, don’t call me,” he said in comments monitored by GhanaWeb.



“To quote the president of America, we will chase them out of their hiding place and bring them to justice,” the GFA boss stressed.

Kurt Okraku went on to say, “We will clean our sports and we will bring confidence to a sport that feeds me and all of us here. A sport that gives hope and aspiration to the entire 30 million people of this country.”



