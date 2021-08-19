Stop using the Black Stars to advertise players - Sam Johnson to agents at GFA

Former Ghana International, Sam Johnson

• Sam Johnson has alleged player advertisement is high at the national team

• The former Ghana player wants GFA to bring an end to it



• He noted that not winning the AFCON in 40 years is a shame



Former Ghana International, Sam Johnson has alleged that there are player agents at the Ghana Football Association who influence the call up of players into the national team.



According to the former Hearts of Oak player there are football agents at the GFA who use the Black Stars as a platform to give their players exposure to get good transfer deals for the footballers.



The 48-year-old who spoke in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb described Ghana’s inability to win the AFCON in nearly 40-years as very sad.



He noted that it was high time qualified players are given the nod to help the team and not to use the opportunity to advertise players.

Sam Johnson stated, “It’s very sad that Ghana, for 40 years, has never won the cup. It’s very long and sad. This is the time that we have to put certain things aside.”



He added, “There are a lot of changes in our football right now, there are a lot of agencies in our football. We need to choose the right people for the team. Because all this time that we are doing this, we are denying the right people who have to be there.”



The former Fernerbahce player reckoned that Ghana did due diligence in selecting the squad for the AFCON 2010, 2015.



“If you look at the squad that went to the [AFCON 2010, 2015] finals you can’t take anybody out of that squad,” Sam Johnson said as monitored by GhanaWeb.



Adding, “We are bringing this agency things and it’s destroying our football. The media does not talk about this because they are friends with those players.”



