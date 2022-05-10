0
#StopCafCorruption trends after CAF awarded hosting rights of Champions League final to Morocco

The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) have been hit with corruption allegations following the awarding of the hosting rights of the final of the 2022 CAF Champions League to Morocco.

The decision by the continent’s football governing body has enraged fans who suspects favouritism and corruption within CAF.

In various posts on social media, football followers across the continent are accusing CAF of corruption and attempting to favour the Moroccan side.

Some also shudder to understand Morocco will be granted the honor of hosting the final of the continent’s flagship football competition on the bounce.

Morocco were handed the right to host the final after Senegal pulled out of staging the game.

CAF at meeting announced that ““The previous Caf leadership decided on 17 July 2019 that the winner of the TotalEnergies Caf Champions League will be determined by a one-leg final, instead of the usual two-legged, home and away final,” a statement from CAF read.

“CAF received a bid from the Senegalese Football Federation and from the Royal Moroccan Football Federation to host the final of the TotalEnergies Caf Champions League 2022.

"The Senegalese Football Federation subsequently withdrew their bid. CAF is therefore pleased to award the hosting of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League 2022 Final to Morocco. The date of the final is 30 May 2022.

“There are currently discussions underway within CAF to revert to the old two-legged home and away final to determine the winner of the TotalEnergies Caf Champions League, rather than the one-leg final.”

The final could be between Egyptian side Al Ahly Algeria and Morocco’s Wydad AC. Al Ahly defeated ES Setif 4-0 in the first leg of their semi-final match.

























