Stories about juju, black magic in Black Stars are real – Rev Lawrence Tetteh

Renowned world evangelist Rev. Dr. Lawrence Tetteh has claimed on LifeStyle TV’s Heart and Soul programme that many Ghanaian players could not make it to the top due to their fixation with voodooism (juju).

Speaking to show host, Erasmus Kwaw, on Saturday, 04 June 2022, Dr. Tetteh said he came to that conclusion after years of close association with the Black Stars team.



“I am saying this with a lot of caution and sadness: for a lot of our Black Stars boys who could not make it to the top, it was because they concentrated more on the spirits than on training on the field,” the internationally acclaimed man of God claimed.



He added, “You can see that for some of them (Black Stars players) they are over-connected. Some have their own mallams, some have their own gurus, some have their own Pastors, some have their own spiritual authorities and some have their own fetish priests.”



Dr. Tetteh’s comments come on the heels of recent admissions by some former footballers about their involvement in juju, magic and witchcraft including a former Minister of Sports Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, former Black Starlet 1995 captain Emmanuel Bentil, former Black Stars players Rev. Awuley Quaye Jnr, Godfried Aduobe and the likes on LifeStyle TV and GTV Sports +.



For instance, Hon. Vanderpuye admitted to being made to sleep at a cemetery, bathing water used on dead bodies, swallowing certain objects and more.



“I heard a commentary not long ago from my good brother and friend Hon. Nii Lantey Vanderpuye who used to be the Sports Minister was a great sportsman and a sports journalist. Some of the comments were real.”

Dr. Tetteh revealed his own experiences of Spiritism while playing colts football.



“I will admit I almost became a big-time practitioner of another religion because of soccer. I had the chance to read the 6 &7 books of Moses. I got different colours of candles in the bid of that nonsense sports. Some of us were privileged to have a way out.”



Dr. Tetteh, who is the Founder of Worldwide Miracle Outreach, further made revelations about his close association with the Black Stars team before the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He insisted some of the players were very prayerful.







“I have had the opportunity to camp with the Black Stars. At some stage, I was being called the Black Stars chaplain. I will come from London and camp with them. And the boys liked me.



“Laryea (Kingson) will come for prayers. John Mensah, That group. Some of them went on their faces so we related. So there was even a time I had some slogan with them: We can do it: It's possible.