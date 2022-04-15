Strasbourg defender Alexander Djiku reacts to draw 1-1 draw with Lyon

Alexander Djiku

After the 1-1 draw with Lyon, Alexander Djiku emphasized his delight in continuing to make the Meinau fans dream about playing in Europe.

RC Strasbourg drew on Sunday afternoon to remain in the fourth position in the league tables, three points behind Rennes.



Ibrahim Sissoko scored for Strasbourg very early then Lyon equalized through Karl Toko Ekambi.



Inevitably, the joy is present in the team and Alexander Djiku, the defender of the RCSA, expressed his pride in continuing "to make the public of La Meinau dream" after this short but precious win.

Strasbourg is doing very well this season compared to last season. They find themselves in a very good position in the ongoing Ligue 1.



The Black Stars defender has played 25 games this season and scored one goal.