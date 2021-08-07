Strasbourg defender Alexander Djiku targets win against Angers in French Ligue 1 opener

Black Stars defender, Alexander Djiku

Black Stars defender Alexander Djiku is hoping that his side can kick start the season with a win against Angers in the French Ligue 1.

Strasbourg begins their campaign against Angers at the Meinau Stadium on Sunday.



Djiku is hoping his team can win their first three home games in the season to ensure a positive start to the season.



“These last two years, we have not started the season very well. We will play three home games during the month of August. It’s up to us to take as many points as possible,” Djiku stated at the pre-match press conference on Friday ahead of Sunday’s fixture.

“The coach wants us to establish our forward play and counter-pressing. He arrived with his playing plans. We have to have fun and keep going.



“Angers are a rough team that makes few mistakes. They have a solid and experienced central defence with [Romain] Thomas and [Ismael] Traore.”



“It’s a pleasure to be able to have the fans back again. We can’t wait to play in a full stadium. We saw last year, without them we were in trouble,” Djiku added.