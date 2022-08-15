0
Strasbourg opt to keep top defender Alexander Djiku until next summer

Alexander Djiku.jpeg Strasbourg defender, Alexander Djiku

Mon, 15 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

French Ligue 1 side, Racing Strasbourg is considering keeping Ghana defender Alexander Djiku for another season.

The club since last summer has been a transfer target of a number of top clubs in the country.

This summer, he almost joined TSG Hoffenheim in the German Bundesliga but a deal could not be reached at the last minute when he had even passed a mandatory medical examination.

Since the start of the 2022/23 football season, Alexander Djiku has been in the thick of affairs for his club in France amid uncertainty around his future.

Ahead of the closure of the summer transfer window, sources in France are reporting that Racing Strasbourg is considering keeping the player for the next year.

According to a further probe, it has been learned that the player is happy to stay at the club as he feels at home.

Currently, Alexander Djiku’s contract with the French Ligue 1 club will expire on June 30, 2023.

