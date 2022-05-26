Strasbourg ready to cash in on Alexander Djiku

Alexander Djiku

Black Stars and Strasbourg defender Alexander Djiku is a wanted man following his impressive spell for his side in the French Ligue 1.

His club are bracing themselves for a tug of war with clubs for the signature of their center back but are resigned to losing him to the highest bidder.



Strasbourg President Marc Keller confirmed that the Ghanaian defender could be allowed to leave when the right offer comes.



“For Ludo as for Alex, we are in a waiting position. If they have to leave, they will naturally be replaced. It's part of the life of a club,” Keller said.



The 27 year old has been a pillar at center back for the French Ligue 1 side.



His performance has not gone unnoticed as several clubs from France, Spain with Villareal and Sevilla keen and England are all keeping tabs on the defensive rock with the view to a summer move.

Djiku has a contract with Strasbourg until June 30, 2023 making any potential transfer very affordable.



The Ghanaian defender spoke about his future after his side's win against Clermont Foot 63 .



" I'm here, I still have a year on my contract, so for now I'm here. I'm going to prepare myself properly for next season and we'll see what happens "



The former Caen defender joined Strasbourg in 2019 and has gone on to be a mainstay in the team.



Alexander Djiku played 30 matches this season in the French Ligue 1 for his side scoring once.