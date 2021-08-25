Strasbourg striker Majeed Waris rues missed chances in Troyes draw

Black Stars striker, Abdul Majeed Waris

Black Stars striker, Abdul Majeed Waris was left disappointed after Strasbourg drew 1-1 with Troyes in the French Ligue 1 on Sunday, August 22, 2021.

Strasbourg had to come from behind to share the spoils with Troyes at the Meinau stadium.



Troyes stunned the home side in the 19th minute when Tunisian Yoann Touzghar opened the scoring, but French midfielder Adrien Thomasson netted the equalizer in the 77th minute.



However, Waris who came on as a substitute said they should have taken more than one point.

"I think the first goal we took didn't put us in the right direction. We play at home, we can't concede a goal like that, especially at home. We managed to equalize and we have We had a lot of chances to get ahead but we didn't have a chance in front. We didn't manage to be killers in front and that's what we lacked today," Waris said in a post-match interview.



Waris is yet to score this season after three games.