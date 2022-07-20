0
Strasbourg to benefit from Majeed Waris departure, set to save €720,000 per season

Wed, 20 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

French Ligue 1 side Strasbourg is benefiting from the departure of Ghana forward Majeed Waris.

The French club did not renew contract with Waris which expired on June 30.

The 30-year-old joined Strasbourg from FC Porto signing a two-year deal in 2020.

Waris has failed to impress since joining Strasbourg two seasons ago from the Portuguese giants

According to reports, Waris estimated wage bill of €720,000 per season has been a financial concern for Alsatian club.

However, his departure will help Strasbourg to save €720,000 in annual salary which will be good for the finances and perhaps allow to make an offensive blow this summer.

The Ghana international made only 15 appearances scoring two goals in the 2021/22 season in the just-ended season.

Majeed Waris has had stints with Strasbourg, Nantes, FC Porto, Lorient, Trabzonspor, Spartak Moscow, Valenciennes and Hacken.

