Strasbourg wants 16 million Euros for Ghana defender Alexander Djiku

Alexander Djiku In Smiles Black Stars defender, Alexander Djiku

Sat, 4 Jun 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Racing Club Strasbourg has set a price of 16 million Euros for Black Stars defender Alexander Djiku, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 27-year-old Sevilla target is expected to leave in the summer transfer window due to interest flooding in from several clubs.

Alexander Djiku was instrumental as Strasbourg had their best campaign in the French Ligue 1 by finishing 6th, amassing 63 points. They were just three points from European spot.

Spanish giants Sevilla have already made an attempt to sign the Black Stars centre-back, but their 6 million euros is way below Strasbourg's demand.

Rivals Villareal are keenly monitoring the player and could gazump his move to Sevilla.

Sevilla have already lost defender Diego Carlos to Aston Villa and want to sign the Ghana international as his replacement.

Djiku is currently out of Ghana's squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers due to personal reasons.

He was a key member of the team that qualified Ghana to the 2022 World Cup.

