Striker Daniel-Kofi Kyereh nears full fitness at FC St. Pauli

Ghana forward, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh is close to returning to full fitness at his club, FC St. Pauli.
The player after Ghana’s TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament disastrous showing has returned to Germany to help his team fight for promotion to the Bundesliga.
Unfortunately, he was diagnosed with a torn fiber injury and feared he could stay out of action for a week.
However, on Monday, January 31, 2022, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh made progress in training although he had to train away from the full squad.
The medical team that assess the player saw a lot of progress and are now optimistic that he could be fully fit and in good shape before the next match of FC St. Pauli SC Paderborn.
That match is scheduled to be played on Saturday, February 5, 2022.
From now till that time, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh will have the time to work on getting back to full fitness.
