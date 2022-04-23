Striker Eddie Nketia is not the long-term solution for Arsenal – Paul Merson

Arsenal striker, Eddie Nketiah

Former Arsenal player, Paul Merson has indicated that he does not believe English-Ghanaian striker Eddie Nketiah is the ideal forward to lead the lines for the club in the future.

In midweek, the youngster featured for the Gunners in the clash against London rivals Chelsea.



At the end of the game, Arsenal won 4-2 as Eddie Nketiah bagged a brace to help his team to earn the maximum points.



Sharing his thoughts on the performance of the player, Paul Merson was full of praise for the young man.

He however noted that he believes the attacker could leave Arsenal in the summer.



"But he is not the long-term answer. He could play against Manchester United and be a 4/10 - there's no consistency. It is like there's something missing. And that's why he'll probably leave in the summer,” Paul Merson wrote in The Daily Star.



Eddie Nketiah will at the end of the ongoing 2021/22 football season decide his Arsenal future.