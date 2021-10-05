Striker John Antwi joins Tala'ea El Gaish from Pyramids in Egyptian Premier League

Ghana international John Antwi

Ghanaian striker, John Antwi Duku, has completed a move to the Egyptian Premier League side Tala'ea El Gaish SC, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

Antwi is joining El Gaish from Pyramids FC as he looks for more playing minutes in the upcoming season.



The 29-year-old made 16 appearances in the Egyptian Premier League last season where he failed to score a single goal.



Antwi played 6 matches in the CAF Confederation Cup and scored once as Pyramids reached the semi-finals.

El Gaish will be Antwi's fifth club after having stints with Ismaily SC, Al Ahly SC, and Misr El Makasa.



The highly-rated forward also played for Al Shabab SC in Saudi Arabia where he joined from Ismaily in January 2015.



Antwi is the highest-scoring foreign player in the history of the Egyptian top-flight having scored 77 goals in 186 appearances.