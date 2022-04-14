0
Striker Kwaku Osei Bonsu becomes the second Ghanaian to score in Copa Libertadores

WhatsApp Image 2022 04 14 At 8.56.05 AM.jpeg Kwaku Osei Bonsu

Thu, 14 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Bechem United attacker Kwaku Osei Bonsu scored for Venezuelan club Caracas FC in their second Group B game against Paraguay's Club Libertad in South America’s Copa Libertadores.

After Oscar Cardozo gave Libertad the lead in the third minute, Bonsu drew Caracas level in the 20th minute.

In the 18-yard box, Bonsu received a square pass from teammate Fereira and prodded the ball home.

Caracas' hopes of stealing a point were dashed when the home team reclaimed the lead in the 34th minute through Lorenzo Melgalero, and the game ended 2-1.

Bonsu played 88 minutes against Libertad, earning a SofaScore rating of 6.9 Following a five-game absence, this is his second goal in the last three games for Caracas.

The 21-year-old is the second Ghanaian player to score in South America's most important club football competition.

However, he is the fourth to feature after John Yawson (Penarol, Uruguay, 1981), Ibrahim Salisu (Caracas FC, Venezuela, 1995), and Prince Amoako. (Peru, Cristal, 1997).

Caracas are bottom of their group with one point after drawing their first game against Athletico PR of Brazil and losing this one.

Caracas will host Madeira Lara in Venezuela's Primera division this Sunday.

 

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
