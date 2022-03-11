1
Menu
Sports

Striker Kwesi Appiah returns to first team action for Crawley

Kwesi Appiah Kwesi Appiah

Fri, 11 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Striker Kwesi Appiah excelled for Crawley Town in their 2-1 home defeat to Bristol Rovers in Football League Two.

He made an instant impact, showed what the Crawley fans have been missing. The Black Stars striker forced a superb save from Belsham with header from Powell’s free kick.

He was always busy, helping his team at the back and also taking on the opposition defenders.

Bristol Rovers defeated Crawley 2-1 thanks to goals from Harry Anderson and Aaron Collins.

Crawley came back with a goal in the 69th minute from Jake Hessenthaler. Crawley has now won only two of their past 13 home games.

League Two club Crawley Town signed Ghana international Kwesi Appiah on a one-year contract, with the option of a further 12 months in August 2021.

Appiah featured for Ghana during the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, when the Black Stars finished the tournament as runners-up.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Worry about depreciation cedi - Cheddar to BOG
A Plus sues Attorney General
Shatta Wale slams critics over claims of abandoning his mother
My husband's name was part of non-existent hospital staff list - Diana Hamilton
Juliet Ibrahim is still my ‘tight buddy’ despite divorce – Kwadwo Safo Jnr
AG asks High Court to deny #FixTheCountry convener bail
10 students were illegally admitted into Ghana School of Law – GLC
How ‘dirty cop’ Reindorf Gyimah reacted after allegedly 'killing' colleague
How L\Cpl Nyame fell from Best Recruit to 'deadly criminal'
Bullion van heists: Agyenim-Boateng questions Police
Related Articles: