Striker Michael Sarpong believes CK Akonnor will excel at AFCON 2021

Ghanaian striker, Michael Sarpong is confident Black Stars coach, Charles Akonnor will excel with his team at the next African Cup of Nations tournament slated for January 2022 in Cameroon.



Coach Akonnor has been at the helm since 2020 following the departure of Kwesi Appiah and many expect that the former Black Stars player will lead Ghana to end the 40-year wait for AFCON glory.



Sarpong who played under Akonnor during their short stint at Dreams FC believes that in addition to AFCON glory, Akonnor is also capable of qualifying the Black Stars to the 2022 World Cup.



In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb on the Sports Check show, the Young Africans striker said, “I think he is capable because I think he is trying to blend the squad with young ones and the senior ones. So the senior ones will help the young ones coming up.

“I think it’s possible we will get there but we have to be determined,” Sarpong said when he was asked if Akonnor can qualify Ghana to the World Cup in Qatar and win the AFCON.



He added, “The players have to be determined and stay focused.”



Asked if Ghanaians should trust Akonnor to deliver, the striker said, “Yes sure, he is a correct manager.”



