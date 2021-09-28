Striker Osman Ibrahim ready to terminate Asante Kotoko contract

Asante Kotoko striker, Osman Ibrahim

Asante Kotoko striker, Osman Ibrahim is ready to terminate his contract with the club after being put on a transfer list by the club.

The forward spent the 2019/2020 football season on loan at Ghana Premier League side King Faisal FC.



During that spell, the youngster excelled and established himself as one of the most prolific attackers in the local league.



Although he will return to Asante Kotoko to display a similar form in the 2020/2021 football season, injury setbacks hindered his aim to score more goals for the Reds.



While he has been working hard in the off-season to come back stronger, Osman Ibrahim has to the surprise of many been put on a transfer list by Asante Kotoko.

The club has signed a number of players already this season and ready to offload the player.



According to information gathered today, Osman Ibrahim and his representatives have decided that a contract termination will be the best.



As a result, they are ready and may call for a meeting with the club to have the player’s contract terminated.