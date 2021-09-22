Striker Vitus Yamoah signs three-year deal with FC Samatex

Wed, 22 Sep 2021 Source: footballghana.com
Ghanaian attacker Vitus Yamoah will feature for Division One League side FC Samatex after completing a move to the club from Okyeman Planners.
The club who are determined to secure promotion to the Ghanaian top-flight under new coach Kobina Amissah are beefing up their squad ahead of next season.
The enterprising forward signed a three-year deal keeping him at the club until 2024
“We are happy to announce the signing of Vitus Yamoah from Okyeman Planners. He has signed a 3-year contract, making him a timber Giant until 2024” the club announced.
The 22-year-old is expected to play a huge role for Samatex in the 2021/22 Division One League season.
