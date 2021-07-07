Sturm Graz forward Kelvin Yeboah bags hat-trick in four minutes in preseason win over Liefering

Ghanaian forward, Kelvin Yeboah

Ghanaian forward Kelvin Yeboah netted one of the fastest hat-tricks in football after scoring three goals in four minutes during Sturm Graz's preseason friendly against Liefering.

The 21-year-old only falls short of Sadio Mane's quick hat-trick in Southampton's 6-1 thrashing of Aston Villa in 2015, when he scored three in three minutes.



Sturm Graz ended their preseason camping in Schladming with two test matches, including the match against Liefering which they won 9-1.



Georgian midfielder Otar Kiteishvili opened the scoring before Kelvin Yeboah bagged his hat-trick in four minutes to make it 4-0 for the Austrian topflight side.

Forward Sakare and Dante each netted a brace to complete the mauling.



The second game, which the coach fielded a second team lost 3-1 to BW Linz.



Yeboah had a good first season with Sturm Graz after netting six goals in 16 matches for the club, attracting interest from clubs in Italy and Germany.