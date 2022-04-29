Stuttgart sporting director optimistic good things will come from Nikolas Nartey

Nikolas Nartey

VfB sporting director, Sven Mislintat has stressed that the club has confidence in Danish-Ghanaian midfielder Nikolas Nartey.

The German Bundesliga club on Wednesday extended the contract of the player although he is injured and now recovering.



Speaking to the club’s media team, VfB sporting director Sven Mislintat said the club is elated to extend the period in which the player will stay with the team.



"We are very happy about the early contract extension with Nikolas Nartey,” the director stressed.

He continued, “Until his injury, Niko played regularly in the Bundesliga this season and showed his great potential. As the current Danish U21 national player, he is on the verge of joining the Danish national team. We are convinced that after the end of the rehabilitation phase and with the start of preparations for the coming season, he will quickly build on this positive development.”



The player himself, Nikolas Nartey says he is excited about the new deal and will do everything to help the German Bundesliga club.