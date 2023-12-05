Successful Hearts of Oak players building houses, driving cars and travelling – Board Member

Accra Hearts of Oak players

A long-serving board member of Hearts of Oak, Vincent Odotei Sowah, has disclosed that the club is on the verge of attaining success as players have started building their own houses, driving cars and travelling abroad.

In the wake of Hearts of Oak’s poor performance, board members of the club held a press conference to address the dismissal of their former coach, Martin Koopman.



Assuring fans of the successful works that the club has done in the past months, Odotei Sowah explained that the management of the club has improved the welfare of players such that they can now afford to build properties, buy cars and travel abroad.



He claimed that the viral video of Hearts of Oak players arriving in camp with their own cars is enough testament to the good work the club has put in.



“Everything is in place for the club to be successful. Hearts of Oak players who have not travelled before are building houses, they are buying cars, we look at their welfare,” the former MP said.



He added, “I mean I recall a video that circulated before the season started, Hearts of Oak players arriving at their hostel where they were driving cars.”

Odotei Sowah expressed disappointment in their former coach who they thought would have helped them win matches.



He said, “We think we have everything in place which is necessary for any endeavor so we thought that the softer issue Koopman will come and solve it.”





"We have everything in place for Hearts of Oak to be successful "



Vincent Sowah Adotei on Max TV ???? pic.twitter.com/8DowxsM0QQ — Shaban Mohammed (@ShabanMo9) December 5, 2023

