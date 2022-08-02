1
Sudanese side Al Merreikh terminate loan spell with Diawisie Taylor

Sudanese giants Al Merreikh SC have petted ways with Ghanaian striker Diawisie Taylor following the expiration of his loan spell, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

Taylor will leave Sudan with immediate effect to return to his parent club Future FC for the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign.

The 22-year-old's loan spell at Al Merreikh was expected to run until the end of December 2022 but the club decided to cut it shot after an unimpressive performances.

Taylor was sent on loan to Al Merreikh in January this year after failing to break into the first team of Future for enough playing minutes.

The former Karela United FC star moved to Future in September 2021 after an outstanding campaign in the Ghana Premier League

Taylor ended the 2020-21 season as was top scorer of the Ghanaian top-flight with 18 goals in 31 matches.

Source: footballghana.com
