Suez Canal: Ever Given cargo ship still block freight transport for canal wey connect Mediterranean sea

The Ever Given giant container ship bin block the route since last week

Ever Given giant container ship still hook across Egypt Suez Canal afta di failed attempt to remove am on Saturday.

But Canal officials say dem make small progress and dem dey hope say by Sunday evening dem fit float di ship.



Di Ever Given container ship don hook for di canal since Tuesday wey be one of di busiest sea routes for di world.



More than 300 ships tanda inside di water as no way for dem to pass.



Some vessels safe don find anoda route around Africa.

On Saturday dem dredge about 20,000 tonnes of sand, and 14 tugboats pull and push di Ever Given in order to try to move am.



Although strong tides and winds complicate efforts to free di ship, di tugboats managed to move am about 30 degrees in two directions.



Footage wey dem post for Twitter show as di tugboats dey horn to celebrate dia small victory.