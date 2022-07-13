Suhuyini fosters unity in Tamale North through sports

MP for Tamale North, Alhaji AlhassanSayibu

As part of his drive to foster peace within his constituency, the Member of Parliament(MP) for Tamale North Alhaji AlhassanSayibu Suhuyini during the Eid holidays organized a football competition between communities in the area.

The competition was between 8 communities who slugged it out for a prize and the bragging rights in the Constituency.



At the close of the holidays, the team from Nyashagu emerged as winners of the competition. They walked home with a Sanyo motorbike and sports kits.



The team from Kanvili emerged the first runner-up and walked home with a cash prize of GHC 1,000 and sports kits.



We organized Eid peace games between communities in the Tamale North constituency. Games started on Saturday eve of Eid in Tamale and ended on Monday, the day after Eid in Tamale. There were no games on Sunday. All 8 communities participated in this year’s games. The team from Nyashagu emerged as the winner of the tournament and received a Sanyo motorbike and sports kits as their price and the Kanvili team emerged as the first runner-up and received 1000ghc and sports kits as the price.

Congratulations to all participating teams, referees, St Johns Ambulance, media, and all who contributed to a successful program. It was beautiful



TEAMS:



1.CHOGGU/MANAYILI.



2.KANVILI.



3.NYANSHEGU.

4.FUO.



5.WARD K.



6.LARINI/NOBISCO.



7.KALPOHINI.



8.GUMANI .