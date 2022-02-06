Sulley Ali Muntari named in Hearts of Oak squad to face Great Olympics

Former Black Stars player, Sulley Muntari

Ghana legendary midfielder Sulley Ali Muntari has been named in Hearts of Oak squad to face Great Olympics on Sunday.

The Phobians take on the Wonder club in a Mantse Derby at the Accra Sports Stadium a Ghana Premier League matchday 16 fixture.



Muntari has been included in a 20-man squad by head coach Samuel Boadu for the crucial encounter.



The former Inter Milan, AC Milan, and Portsmouth star completed a transfer to Hearts a few days signing a one-year contract until 2023.

The 37-year-old superstar will be making his first bow in the Rainbow shirt on Sunday if selected by Boadu to play some minutes of the match.



The list also includes midfielder Nurudeen Abdul Aziz who is returning from a lengthy layoff.



