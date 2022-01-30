Sulley Ali Muntari signs for Hearts of Oak - Report

Former Black Stars midfielder, Sulley Muntari

Former Black Stars midfielder, Sulley Muntari has reportedly joined giants Accra Hearts of Oak till the end of the Ghana Premier League season.

Sulley Muntari according to 3Sports has signed a short time contract with the Ghana Premier League champions in an attempt to get his career back on track after a long break.



Muntari has been without a club since leaving Spanish club Albacete in July 2019 after a short spell.



He has been training with Samuel Boadu's side for the past few weeks to keep fit and get in good shape.

The experienced midfielder will play in the Ghana Premier League in the second round as the next transfer window opens on February 1, 2022.



GhanaWeb will update you when the details of this story unfold.