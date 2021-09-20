Sulley Muniru scores for FC Minsk against Vitebsk in Belarus

Ghanaian midfielder, Sulley Muniru in action

On Sunday, Ghanaian midfielder Sulley Muniru was on target for FC Minsk in their 3-1 away loss to Vitebsk in the Belarusian top-flight league.

The 25-year-old put up an impressive performance for his side and scored, but it was not enough as they lost at the Centralnyj Stadion.



Muniru gave the visitors the lead in the 4th minute of the game, but the hosts equalised through Andrew Lebedzew in the 50th minute.



Aleksandr Ksenofontov made it 2-1 before Maranha0 put the icing on the cake to make it 3-1.

Muniru has made 17 appearances and scored two goals for FC Minsk this season.



The player left Asante Kotoko last season after terminating his contract.