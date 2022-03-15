Sulley Muntari's experience is still needed at Black Stars - John Paintsil

Sulley Muntari

Former Ghana defender, John Paintsil has said Sulley Muntari is still young with the experience to play for the Black Stars.

The 37-year-old following his return to the local top-flight has been impressive with the Phobian club.



Muntari's performance with Hearts of Oak has set tongue wagging with several calling his inclusion to the Black Stars squad for the 2022 World Cup playoff games against Nigeria later this month.



Paintsil, speaking to Graphic Sports praised the consistency of his former international teammate on the local scene despite his age and insisted it would be a travesty should the technical team ignore him.



Besides, he has also advocated the inclusion of not less than five local players when the official list of the Black Stars teams is released.



“I don’t think it’s a bad idea to include Sulley in the national team because he is still young and the local league is also very competitive so if he is playing every week and based on what the supporters have seen if they think that he can help the national team, they have every right to call for him to help the team.” the former Berekum Arsenal and West Ham defender said.

“I think his experience and his dedication will also help the team but if the coach also wants to add him I think it will be fair since he is actively playing and he deserves it,” the ex-Fulham star stated.



He admitted that games between Nigeria and Ghana were often considered a local derby and the impact of the coach in winning the game was minimal as against the determination of the players.



“When it comes to Nigeria and Ghana it’s a local derby and sometimes it’s the players who have to do more than the coach. Sometimes playing against Nigeria, the coach’s system won’t matter but the determination, hard work and putting their body on the line for the country matters.



“So, if we want to look at the tactics going to be used by the coach, I’ll say that when it comes to Ghana and Nigeria, the tactics of the coach doesn’t matter because the players have to play for pride so this one we don’t expect much from the coaches,” he stated.



Ghana will take on Nigeria on March 25 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium before the return game on March 29 in Abuja.